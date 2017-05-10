”Expect DISCORD in Ukambani and Luhyia land as Uhuru HIRES Propaganda Masters”- Raila WARNED

By Silas Nyanchwani

A while ago, while talking to a senior ODM official, I proposed they hire the services of Cambridge Analytica, because elections are nastier, dirtier and savage in the 21st Century…He assured me that this time they will get it right. But his ambivalence worried me. I asked if NASA even had a communication center that young bloods like us can volunteer to serve but he kept mum.

Today I woke up to some report that Jubilee have taken Cambridge Analytica. It doesn’t guarantee them victory since they rely mostly on social media data and their algorithms might not quite work to our politics that is more ethnic than issue based. But they sure can know how to navigate our political landscape.

Expect leaks, expect it to be dirty.Expect Jubilee to outshine NASA in organisation, PR and communication.

What Cambridge Analytica does is to champion irrational fear among Jubilee supporters and paint NASA to be a moribund, confused entity and to demoralise the NASA supporters from voting.

Expect so much discord in Ukambani and Luhyia land. Since our politicians are hungry and they have a price, they will be speaking from both sides of their mouth.

I am tired.