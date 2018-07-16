Even With Marginalization The Luo Community Is Doing Extremely Well, Hard Work And Honest Living

Why do I have this feeling that hard work from our people is being looked down upon and a lazy tag thrown the way of a whole community..

Get statistics and tell me how much we spend on treating malaria in a year and how much down time does it come with? Does any other community undergo similar ordeals?

Sugar factories in Nyanza and western Kenya are down and out because of actions of those in power.

Tell me any other community with similar environmental challenges and does better than our people then I will listen to this nonsense.

The boda boda rider struggles to make ends meet.

The fisherfolk work extremely hard to net their catch.

Cotton which was our major source of school fees given its December/January harvest was killed by govt.

Amidst marginalization we have done so well.

While we encourage hard work, more focus must be on those charged with instruments of economic transformation like Governors and national govt to do their part of the bargain…

Luo nation is being pulled down by a very poorly performing Kenyan nation….

In other words Luo Nyanza is being dragged behind by a dirty brand called Kenya..and now another brand called county governments..

Amidst all these we(luo) still carry the biggest burden on good governance as we constantly fight off oppression and impunity…

Those who seek to help us fight poverty can do it in peace and respect or take a walk..