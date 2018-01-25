Guilty For Supporting Rigged Elections, EU, USA and UN Push Uhuru To Form Coalition

By Jactone Mjumbe Ambuka
Now U.N. Want Uhuru To Talk With Raila.
If indeed Uhuru Kenyatta really won election fairly and squarely, why is everyone including European Union, America, most Kenyans and now U.N. raising questions and asking him to have dialogue with Raila?
Ladies and gentlemen that’s the most compelling question on my mind. I want you to be honest and answer it objectively. Bear in mind that last week, European Union parliament in unprecedented move, tabled a motion that discussed Kenyan election.
By the end of the debate, legislatures made various recommendations aimed at reforming electoral system so as Kenya can have credible elections. More importantly, E.U. prevailed on Uhuru to have dialogue with Raila.
Although United States through it’s ambassador in Kenya believes elections are behind us, they still want serious dialogue between Uhuru’s Jubilee and Raila’s NASA. In fact, U.S. has committed financial assistance to jumpstart dialogue.
Most Kenyans continue to ask Uhuru to have dialogue with Raila.
In another unprecedented move, United Nations now want Uhuru Kenyatta to have dialogue with Raila Odinga. U.N. has dispatched Olesegun Obasanjo to midwife talks.
To me, something is not right. If Uhuru really won elections, there’s no need for dialogue. But somehow, the world knows something most Jubilee politicians and supporters don’t know or know but they’re in denial. Don’t you think so?
Me thinks U.S., E.U., U.N., most Kenyans know that election was stolen.
