End year surprise as Governor Obado is named the best in awarding Education scholarship, followed by Muvrya, Oparanya and Kibwana

Governor Okoth Obado is many things to many people but one area he beats all Luo governors – and perhaps any governor in Kenya – is EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP. When he leaves power in 2022, the students whom Migori county would have educated on full scholarship in high school and on to the university may be far more than the combined tally for all Luo counties, and any county in Kenya.

So successful has Obado been that many families in the neighbouring counties are emigrating and enrolling their children in Migori to benefit from the scholarship.

Four years ago I took my cousin to Mang’u High School with nothing but a promissory note from the county government of Migori. Of course the little boy was denied admission and had to spend with me. It would take another week, during which he nearly lost his chance.

But when the check finally came, it was a whole year’s fee. And Migori County paid the full fee for the boy for the next four years. That boy’s results came yesterday, where he scored A- (79pts), missing straight A because of Biology.

There are well over 300 students the county sponsored at the same time it did my cousin almost all going to the university. It is a leap into the future.

Thank you, Mr. Governor.