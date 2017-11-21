Embarrassing: Uhuru Begging European Countries To Congratulate Him on His Fraudlent Presidential Win

By Jacktone Ambuka M

By Soliciting Congratulatory Messages From Europe, Jubilee Has Proved Kenya Has Illegimate President.

1. U.K’s highly respected paper, Financial Times, has indicted Kenya’s foreign affairs cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed and Kenyan Ambassador in Brussels Mr. Johnson Weru, for begging European leaders to send congratulatory messages to Uhuru Kenyatta.

2. We find ourselves in this shameful situation because Uhuru Kenyatta is suffering from legitimacy crisis.

3. Can illegitimacy be cured? The answer is no. Uhuru will remain illegitimate until a free, fair, credible and verifiable election is conducted.