“Elections Under IEBC As Currently Constituted Will Be A Sham” – Hon Omollo

ELECTION UNDER IEBC AS CURRENTLY CONSTITUTED IS A BIG SHAM:
By Hesbon Omollo
I have carefully evaluated the current shenanigans in IEBC that is fully controlled by jubilee..
Chiloba is a criminal that should not be walking free, leave alone going to work to forment criminality in a public institution.
James Muhati is another one who should not be reporting on duty. To think that he is still in charge of IEBC ICT environment is Farce.
Immaculate Kasait is a bigger one too.
Then there are these commissioners who are clearly hell bent on buttressing the jubilee agenda. And they are 4 of them.
The guy called Alex Kioni is another criminal behind IEBC ICT system.
Safran Morpho should be investigated .
Over the years we have tried to reform IEBC by replacing commissioners but leave secretariat intact..This entity is fully under siege by state agencies.
October 17th election is a SHAM.
For NASA I can tell you for free, what happened on 8:8:2017 was a rehearsal. This would be worse.
The French government and EU have not spoken on criminal acts of their companies and citizens in Kenya whose role has been to subvert our the popular will of the people.
Raila and Kalonzo and entire NASA brigade are wasting their time campaigning.
This IEBC should not be allowed to organize any election.
Let us not sanitize the actions of Chiloba and his team of criminals. And already they are at it again.
NASA should be camping at DPP’s office and CID hqs demanding prosecution of criminals in IEBC .
The media has been silenced and talks of criminal acts as normal occurrences.
The end game of this charade is clear.
We are too soft with these criminals and this has emboldened them..
Thank me later on the 18th October 2017.
Judiciary has done its bit, others have a duty too. Next time Maraga and Judiciary will not save our democracy.
Comments
We will always find a way! says
Unajaribu kusema nini? So we dont go for the voting nilale tu nyumbani hiyo siku?
Anonymous says
The bad asd before the election didn’t want to hair the any wanting issue from other political parties cos they were slaves to jubilee all through. How on earth now they can they have a clean re-election? As we can still see the crook still want the election to be done in the full fault in the system in the name our economy has lost 15 billion yet our republic of kenys has lost alot our taxes during last 4 plus years they’ve been in office with the bandit regime in office.
One clear conclusion is they are not fit to rule our republic of kenya and that’s it. They are so arrogant to the extent they have no truth coming from their mouth each time they speak.
We demand a clean system devoid of jubilee manipulations as has been the case. After all the republic of kenya don’t need uhuruto as our leaders any more. Period!
Khalwaleist says
NASA must apply for arrest warrants against these criminals
mkenyamwenyehasira says
we as nasa brigades, we r still waiting 4the full verdict of the supreme court..that’s wen our ful wrath wil be directed to the iebc criminals..our silence is in wait 4 something frm the court after that our true colors wil be shown..jp is aware of that.
mkenyamwenyehasira says
