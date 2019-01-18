Exposed: Terrorist Wife is Violet Wanjiru NOT Kemunto Omwoyo, 100% Kikuyu but gave self Kisii name

Exposed: Terrorist Wife is Violent Wanjiru NOT Kemunto Omwoyo, she is 100% Kikuyu but nicknamed self Kisii name.

It turns out the much publicised terrorist wife aka Violet Kemunto Omwoyo is actually 100% Kikuyu whose official names are Violet Wanjiru. It is not clear why the Mt Kenya dominated media houses especially Royal Media Services that owns Citizen TV did not care to give the true position.

Ofcourse two terrorists involved in the Dusit hotel attack are from Kiambu and Nyeri respectively



The fact that these three leading terrorist come from Central it means that the youth in the region are prone to radicalization and fundamentalism. Well, most of Kenyans fallaciosly believed that youth from that particular side if the country are not easy to brainwash since they are more farming and business oriented, than engage in some religious fanaticism.

Well, Mungiki is not very far from religious fanatism considering what they did in 2007/2008 and years preceding before Michuki established Kwekee squard thar eliminated most of them….

