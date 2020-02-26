Drama: Police to allow prayer meeting for the fall of Uhuru Kenyatta to be held Thursday

PRAYER MEETING FOR THE FALL OF UHURU KENYATTA

By Njonjo Mue

Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and the government he leads has become an existential threat to our country, to our children and to our children’s children.

We have known this for a long time. When he sponsored the killing of innocents and the raping of women in 2007 – 8, we took him to the highest court in the world, but he bought his way out of having to give an account for his crimes. When he stole the elections, we took him to the highest court in our land, but he threatened the judges and they caved in.

Uhuru Kenyatta has power and has money. He is above our laws and above our courts. But there is one Court where our voice is heard and our evidence cannot be destroyed. It is the Court of Heaven. And it is to that Court that we are now taking him.

For and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I invite you to a prayer meeting on THURSDAY, 27th FEBRUARY 2020, from 1.00 – 2.00 p.m. at Uhuru Park on the Presidential Dias.

During that hour of prayer, we shall lay our charges against Uhuru Kenyatta and his government before God. And we shall ask God to remove Uhuru Kenyatta and his government from power.

For where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am there in the midst of them.

Yours faithfully,

NJONJO MUE

Additional reporting:

There are rumours that Hon Moses Kuria, Ferdinard Waititu, Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahome, Suzanne Kihika and Oscar Sudi may attend the prayer rally. It can be remembered that it is in Kandara, Muranga where locals have been eating Monkey meat due to extreme poverty in the region.