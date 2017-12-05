WHO Is Dr David Ndii, Key Points You Need Know About This Man Causing Panic In Statehouse

Dr. David Ndii holds a PHD from Oxford University (Oxford has an alumni network of over 250,000 individuals, including more than 120 Olympic medallists, 26 Nobel Prize winners, seven poets laureate, and over 30 modern world leaders (President Bill Clinton, Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi, only female PM of India Indira Ghandi and 26 UK Prime Ministers, among them).

He also holds doctorate and master’s degrees in economics from the same university as well as a masters and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Nairobi.

The Rhodes Scholar and Eisenhower fellow co-founded the Institute of Economic Affairs, Kenya’s first independent policy think tank.

He advised the NARC administration on the Economic Recovery Strategy (ERS) credited with the post 2003 recovery of the Kenyan economy.

Ndii was also an Economic advisor to the Government of Rwanda and public finance expert to the Kenya constitutional review Committee of Experts (COE).

He also served as an economist with the World Bank and is ranked among the top world economists.

