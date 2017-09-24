DPP Keriako Tobiko Is A Statehouse Puppet, Must Be Pushed To Act.

By Jacktone Ambuka
Mudavadi And Orengo Are Wrongfully Being Investigated By DPP.
1. Director of Public Prosecutions [DPP] Mr. Keriako Tobiko reluctantly ordered commencement of criminal investigations against IEBC officials who have been accused by the Public of committing and irregularities and illegalities in the just concluded election.
2. Mr Tobiko’s action comes hot on the heels of ultimatum notice that was about to elapse which was issued against DPP’s office demanding commencement of investigation into allegations of election offenses committed by IEBC officials or risk private prosecution of officials who have been adversely mentioned.
3. About 7 IEBC prominent officials are now under investigation. If sufficient evidence of malpractice is established, these officials will be prosecuted in court of law.
4. However, what’s shocking is that DPP has played to the gallery by erroneously including Musalia Mudavadi and James Orengo in the list of suspects of election offenses merely for what is alleged to be illegal access to information which in my opinion is public.
5. I will let investigations run it’s full course to ascertain these allegation. But let me clear. Our criminal investigation agencies have a history of adopting political trajectories in their line of duty. When they want investigations to die, they apportion blame to leading political players.
6. This unprofessional way of carrying out investigations and prosecutions was salient when Pangani six and Pangani two were arraigned in court over charges of hate speech. Even when it was clear Jubilee’s Moses Kuria had crossed the red line, investigating agancies dillydallied until they found sacrificial lambs in NASA for purposes of apportioning equal blame whose objective is usually to defeat administration of justice.
7. Lest you start accusing me of partisanship, let me contextualize crime Mudavadi and Orengo are being accused of, which is, illegal access of IEBC’s documents and data in IEBC servers.
8. It is imperative to know that any information held by the state is public. That’s why our constitution in article 35 states that every citizen has a right of access to information held by the state including information held by independent commissions.
9. In fact, the state is mandated by law particularly when it is required, to publish and publicize public information. To accuse Mudavadi and Orengo for illegally accessing public information is a ridiculous charge that must fall on its face.
Comments
Cocerned party says
My questions to iebc
“”Why was there a consistent gap between results for the top two candidates for some time?
Watching the IEBC results from Friday afternoon, it was soon obvious that there was a pattern both to the reporting as well as to the results themselves. Just how patterned these results were became evident when analysts plotted the IEBC results of the top two candidates on a graph.
One graph was generated by a Nairobi civil society group of Uhuru Kenyatta’s and Raila Odinga’s results from constituency number 234 at 2.46pm on Friday up to constituency 291 at 2.32am. The results were oddly, virtually parallel lines. Why is this strange?
Constituencies have unequal number of votes and they report randomly. Normally fluctuations would be expected in the gap between the candidates, not a patterned steady gap across results.
It could be that in effect the IEBC was processing and queuing the results in order to report them in a systematic way. But even that would not explain why results from widely differing constituencies should increase at an almost rigid interval.
How did this unusual curve emerge? Why did results of the two candidates increase by a consistent margin for a period of time?
2. Internal arithmetic inconsistencies
Using screen shots of IEBC results board at Bomas, the various numbers reported by IEBC have been tested to see whether they were internally consistent.
Let us explain. There were five critical numbers that were shown on the IEBC results board: the total votes cast; the number of rejected votes; the number of valid votes and the sum of individual candidates votes.
If the IEBC numbers are correct, we should be able to confirm them by reverse calculations as follows:
(a) If we subtract the rejected votes from total votes cast we should get the valid votes.
(b) Likewise the rejected votes plus valid votes should give us the total votes cast.
(c) And if we add rejected votes to the sum of votes cast for all candidates, we should also get total votes cast.
(d) Finally, if you remove the sum of individual candidates votes from the total votes cast, you should get the total rejected votes.
So analysts did that and promptly discovered that the results did not tally. Over time, the differences between reported numbers and calculated numbers ranged from one to many. Was this just a case of poor number work? Why did the IEBC not use just a simple spreadsheet to confirm that their numbers did actually add up? “”