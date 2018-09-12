DPP, DCI, ODM On Spot Over Sharon Otieno Murder; Justice Not For Slay Queens Only, Investigate Samba Murder Too.

Dear ODM MPs and bloggers: What About The Young Man Who Was Pushed Off Balcony , Have You Demanded Justice for Him? He is Luo too.

When Sharon was murdered, you zealously held sponsored demonstrations against governor Obado. Well, you were within your rights as enshrined in the constitution. Your leaders led by the likes of Gladys Wanga joined you. The governor being a man of impeccable morals and passionate convictions, elected to keep it cool. Nevertheless, if he wanted to sponsor demos, he’d do it but he wanted his moral soundness to remain intact. After all,

“It is excellent to have the power of a giant, but it is tyrannous to use it like a giant” – William Shakespeare in measure for measure.

Madam Gladys Wanga and ODM supporters, why haven’t sought justice for Samba with the same enthusiasm and passion as you did in Sharon’s case yet both of them are Luos? Is it because Sharon is a woman and Samba is a man?

Since I was birthed, I have never heard of deaths being graded A, B, C, D and E. just like in exams. But in the latest incidences, this seems to be the case. In the eyes of ODM supporters led by the horny Gladys Wanga, Sharon’s death was grade A. while that of Samba was grade E. That is why they don’t care. Else, how do you describe their silence on the poor boy’s death who suffered double tragedy, catching his wife being screwed by another man and getting killed for catching them in the act? Sharon was murdered, so is Samba.

Have ODM supporters demanded justice for Samba just like they did for Sharon? Why can’t they hold demonstrations to demand of the arrest of Samba’s killer the same way they held demos to demand for Sharon’s killers? What is so unique in Sharon’s case that all anti-Raila Luos have unstinting interest in, but lacks in Samba’s death? Both of them are Luos. Sharon is from Homa Bay while Samba is from Siaya. Suppose it was governor Obado’s son that pushed Samba from that balcony, would they be as silent and disinterested as they are now?

Long story short, all facts points at the fact that Sharon’s death is political. I still hold that thinking. In this case, Obado had once rattled the big fish in Lake Victoria. As Shakespeare said in Pericles, “The rich and the powerful are like whales who eat up the hardworking little fish”

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)