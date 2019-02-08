DP Ruto’s proposes changes in governance structure, annoys Uhuru and Raila

By Kabisa D

Deputy President Dr. William Samori Ruto speaking at Chatham House in London has made the following proposals:

1. Presidential Winner to form National Executive.

2. The runningmate to the presidential winner becomes Deputy President and Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

2. The no.2 in the presidential election to automatically head the Official Opposition in Parliament. His/Her Runningmate to become Deputy Leader of Official Opposition.

3. Cabinet Secretaries to be ex-Official Members of Parliament and attend House sittings. However, he says they should be appointed by the President, not elected.

4. The Senate to be the Upper House.

5. Gender parity to be progressive, not achieved through current mechanism of ‘forcing’ the two-thirds…

But all the above to be predicated on this question: What is the Constitutional Moment to execute these changes? Put simply, when should a referendum be held? Says this year Kenya to conduct census, next year Kenya to conduct boundary delimitation and 2022 Kenya to conduct an election…so he asks, “when should a referendum will held”.

He categorically rejects the creation of more posts…sijui PM…sijui three DPMs….sijui two VPs…etc.

N/B: I’m neither pro-Ruto nor anti-Ruto.