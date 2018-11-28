DP Ruto’s Maize Cartels applauded for teaching Kalenjin maize farmer Political Lesson

The people of the North Rift do not eat fish and did not give a fuck about the importation of Chinese fish. The fishing industry in Kenya could as well die for all they cared, because they were in Kafamen, and therefore insulated from the transgressions of Uhuruto. Or so they thought.

They egged on, those who flooded the local market with cheap contraband ~ even toxic ~ sugar because they were told this would kill two birds with one stone. It would help grow the war chest for the 2022 bid on the one hand, and impoverish and soften the Luhyas and Luos that were the biggest obstacle.

Where the sugar in their tea came from was not their concern, as long as there was sugar in their tea. That is why we shouldn’t give a hoot where the maize we consume comes from. Whether it comes from Uasin Gishu, or from Mexico, or from Ulliam’s 500,000 acre farm in the Congo, i won’t give a rat’s ass as long as i have ‘enche’ on my table. If anything, Congolese maize could do to our tongues what Rhumba music does to our ears! Who knows?

End of lesson.