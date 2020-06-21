DP Ruto’s Jubilee Asili is a dumb idea, who bewitched William? Talai rituals backfiring?

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

Jubilee Asili is a dumb idea. It reminds me of those third-grade Chinese knock-offs made in the back street of the backstreet of the furthest backstreets in Guangzhou.

I once saw a friend unknowingly buy a phone called NOKLA along Tom Mboya street. Initially, he thought it was NOKIA. The marketing was so subtle, enticing that when my friend saw the price which was more like a song, he jumped into the toxic persuasive mix and bought it off. The fool did not know he had bought NOKLA, it took three days of thesis-like scrutiny with the military precision of his wife’s eyes to spot the “L” and by then, the phone had developed charging problems. Lamentably, my friend who thought he had gotten the greatest deal on earth called me saying “Hello, OOJ, the girl who sold me NOKLA left me dumber than she found me”.

If SOTE PAMOJA is to confuse the not-so-keen and the pseudo-literate members of the society with TUKO PAMOJA, just like NOKLA and NOKIA; then the whole idea is a constructed tower of intellectual gangsterism! When you start on such a criminal premise, it means your original promise is itself thuggish, thug-like, and nefarious to our political health as a society! Couldn’t he think out of the box for something better & more catchy especially to the economically-depraved young men and teeming struggling masses in the village, than this barefaced intellectual theft including of party symbols!

I told you when you are educated, you become a consumer of knowledge. But when you are learned, you go a step further to be a PRODUCER of the very knowledge….The JURY is OUT THERE! But again, maybe, their ADVICE came from the faceless primitive cottage industry manufacturers who produce NOKLA, and SAMSANG etc. By the way, I also saw another friend wear a watch called HUBROT, it reminded me of the watch called HUBLOT