DP Ruto’s deep hatred for Luo people exposed after allies attacked Hon Raphael Tuju mercilessly

By Gordon Opiyo via FB

Tanga Tanga are basically cowards…….why are they fighting Tuju? And calling him names..

First, Ruto’s deep hatred for Luos is now being exposed. Trying to link Tuju to ODM is a purely a typical Ruto scheme of hating Luos… I really pity the Luos that still follow Ruto. The hatred is too deep to be hidden..The open attack against Luos is now a matter of concern… And the well choreographed message of Tuju being a “Trojan Horse” is a clear message that Ruto will bring back the victimization of Luos should he take power…

Second, do you think Tuju, a very small man without a base can take on Ruto without the President’s approval? So, why are all the Tanga Tanga guys attacking the messenger.. Isn’t that pure cowardice..? Why not face Uhuru man to man?



Zedekiah Nyakiti: Ruto does not like Luos, he has always sidelined the Luo nyanza in his early campaign visits, i don’t know how Luos who are supporting his presidential bid are going to benefit from his govt while he has already drawn a red line to the community.

Gakuru Gichia: Why doesn’t Uhuru face Ruto man to man and tell us what is happening. Who is the coward here?

Fredrick Ngeso: I just like the kalenjins wamebebewa kichwa na kikuyus and they are here abusing Tuju and Odm nikama Uhuru pia Ni ODM

Dennis Wahome: Okay. Using your logic, why is Uhuru such a coward?

Why use messengers to attack Ruto? Why doesn’t he confront him head-on like a man instead of using even a man who clearly needs to rest, to attack Ruto?

Shaddy Sang: If you want us to hate you by force we will not we love Lous very much but a few elements might be hated for basically obvious reasons. We will treat you with love as always but we will not love everybody the same way we go to church and have enemies