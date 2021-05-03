DP Ruto’s camp in war as central Kenya team shows deep division

Councillor Njohi is shadow boxing

TangaTanga inside wars

Kiunjuri vs Kuria vs Rigathi

Rigathi Gachagua is winning this war and recently has risen to second in command in Ruto’s camp. Rigathi has opened his purse and has been the one financing recent meeting. Kuria and Kiunjuri boycotted the Mara meeting because of they have fallen in pecking order. Though Kuria and Kiunjuri can not match Rigathi’s financial muscle, both argue they have parties.

Susan Kihika vs Kimani Ngunjiri. This is a battle of two buffoons fighting control of Nakuru County. Both are conducting parallel UDA registration in the county. Ruto is favoring Susan Kihika because of her Kihaka Dynasty ties and Sam Mburu’s money laundering racket.

Ndindi Nyoro vs Alice Wahome. Classic example of a grandson snatching inheritance from his grandmother. Ndindi, an immature bull, wants to mount his grandmother and take over control of Murang’a County.

Kimani Ichung’wa vs shadows. Ichung’wa believes his space in UDA is threatened, but by who?

Dennis Itumbi vs Bloggers. A few weeks ago Dennis Itumbi was roasted by Kalenjin bloggers who questioned his loyalty to the course. A majority of TT Kikuyu bloggers have hibernated after going for months without pay. It’s believed Itumbi has been eating bloggers ration. Wanjohi Githae has been appointed as UDA communication Director leaving Itumbi hanging in the air.

Kitaeleweka!