By Oginga Randiki

DP Ruto Will Fall Like Hon. Jirongo, That’s If He Has Not Already Fallen!

1. Did You Know: that DP Ruto was thoroughly whipped in his own Eldoret North Constituency during the 2010 Referendum Election led by Raila, Kibaki and Uhuru?

2. Did you know that DP Ruto’s campaign plan and management is strategically premised on Cyrus Jirongo’s YK92 campaign plan and management where dishing out money by millions to Youths, Churches, Schools was the priority strategy?

3. Did you know: that after pouring billions of shillings, acquiring huge acres of land, realestate businesses, five star hotels, construction firms, and other properties in every corner of Kenya, Jirongo, then, developed an extremely, rare and unique special relationship with President Daniel Moi, elbowing out the Kanu B stalwarts like Biwott, Kulei, Kamotho and Saitoti and was widely assumed like Ruto is assumed today to be the heir apparent?

4. Did you know that after successfully helping to install Moi in power in a fatally flawed 1992 election, Jirongo was eased out, starting first with his allies who had assumed the untouchable status and were plundering the public resources just like Ruto allies are doing today?

6. Did you know both Ruto and his system that rivals State, a state within a state, a government within a government, a cabinet with a cabinet, a parliament within a parliament, an oligarchy within an oligarchy is being systematically deconstructed brick by brick, morter by importer?

7. Did you know Ruto has gone the Jirongo way and that the rest is history because he is a platform shouter bereft of performance skill?

Well, I thought you should know.