DP Ruto will campaign against the BBI referendum to test his 2022 presidential juggernaut

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

Gladiator Kipruto is opposing the upcoming referendum, not because he hates the contents but to provide him a mass controlled environment to test the efficacy of his political vaccine project ahead of the 2022 presidential race. In vaccine language, this is called Phase THREE clinical trials.

Bold if you ask me, considering for the first time he will be diametrically opposed to President in a battlefield; more like then Malawi VP Saulos Chilima and President Prof. Mutharika.

Strategic, tactful yet highly risky, and yeah, the referendum will be a good lab to establish the weaknesses in his political machinery, and probably tie its loose ends.

I admire several things in Gladiator Kipruto, the new dandy in town sneaking his way into the hearts and minds of Millenials–his target constituency outside traditional Kalenjinstan—like a thief in the middle of the night.

At this stage allow me to ask you two questions:

1. When is BOLVESHIK Mudavadi testing his political vaccine project ahead of 2022?

2. When is SHIFTY Steve and his Wiper OMNISHAMBLES testing their lead balloon?

2022 Presidential race will be hard-fought like 2007, my advice to these two:

Kindly enlist your comedian talents on NDIZI TV and entertain the nation from our living rooms.

Exposing yourself to regular conflicts like Ruto is doing has two great effects

1. Confronting and overcoming your deep-rooted fears which give you confidence and the right presence of mind.

2. Uplifts the communal spirit of your supporters and improves their image of you.

Grrrr, I feel like making some powerful citations/quotations on “The Counterbalance Strategy” in “33 strategies of War” by Robert Greene. Specifically, the story of USA Gen. George S. Patton and his experience in 1918 at the battle of Argonne against the Germans. But I won’t!

BOLSHEVIK and SHIFTY want a fight, but they fear war! You see why I always told you these two are advised by witches and wizards; men who forgot their brains at the local LIQUOR DEN!