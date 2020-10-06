DP Ruto’s wheelbarrow movement will surge forward, to power the 2022 race

A sizeable number of Kikuyus will support me, it will be unfair for these great people from the Mountain to not support the one man who rescued UTHAMAKI from the jaws of Ocampo.

In other news, Kikuyus, I mean genuine, hard working honest Kikuyus who happen to be the majority, are driven to Ruto by a sense of morality. They are simple, God-fearing and incorruptible. They do not harbour the degenerative bile, hate, prejudice, and foolishness you see among a few bitter bloggers on social media. They know that Ruto delivered the presidency twice for a drunkard called Ouru. They feel that if they do not return the favour, God will punish them, and the rest of the country will continue considering them political cons.

They cannot be hoodwinked with the baseless garbage of “Ruto is corrupt” and for that they have a ready rejoinder of “if he was so corrupt, you should have avoided him way back in 2013.”

They are emboldened by the reality of the Uhuru-led theft of Covid-19 cash that has embarrassed a nation, exposed the poor even further, and muddied our ability to ask for help. While the Covid-19 cash was being looted, Ruto was in the cold.

These are genuine Kikuyus. If they were in the US, like Kisiis, they’d be pure Republicans. God-fearing, hard-working, opposed to the welfare state that encourages laziness, strongly opposed to relative moral codes that condone gays and lesbians, on the frontline in service to God, and ready to honour promises, defend the country, and defend their right to self-protection.

These will never abandon Ruto.

The few bloggers here can yap and the known political losers can state otherwise.

But the Ruto-ward movement is on. Wanjiru moved. And more will be moving soon. Including Sabina Chege.

By Onchari Oyieyo via Whatsapp