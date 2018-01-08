”DP Ruto Is Vindictive, Angry And If Given Power Will Eliminate Critics”- His Spokesman Confirmed

By Anwar Sadat

William Ruto must desist from politics of threats, intimidation, and elimination. Such politics will not succeed in today’s world. Such stories only reinforces the narrative that Ruto is a vindictive, angry, short insecure warlord who, if given the instruments of power, will eliminate his critics; perceived political enemies etc

He should find a better way of dealing with his insecurities than insults and intimidation. His Spokesman outbursts confirms.





It’s laughable for William Ruto to imagine that bolting out of the Jubilee government today can change anything.

Ruto has no capacity to bring down the Jubilee government or system. There was a time he did, but chose to gain the treasures of this world than save the nation.

The Kenyattas paid handsomely for Uliam to abuse others and insult us.

William Ruto is an enemy of the aristocrats and the masses. Such a person can only exist at the mercy of those in power.

William Ruto knows he is at the mercy of Uhuru Kenyatta. Wewe piga kelele hapo of how Ruto made Uhuru; hauoni Ruto amekunja mkia kama paka? There is nothing Ruto can do to Uhuru.

Aende akipenda!