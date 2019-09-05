DP Ruto used 18 billion meant for Mau compensation to invest in “heaven”- Hon. Kutuny

By Joshua Kutuny via fb

The one thing that all the leaders agree is that the Mau Complex must be saved & conserved for the sake of the future of our children and grand children. However the points of departures are how the programmes should be implemented.

We must agree that the eviction must be done in a humane way that will ensure that the residents living within the forest land are removed and resettled elsewhere.

But there are hard questions that we must ask ourselves….

1.Where is the report of the 21- member task force on the conservation of the Mau forest launched in July 2008 by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ? it had a four months mandate.

2.There was restoration programme that had begun including even buying lands in different areas to resettle those to be affected by the eviction, why did the programme end?

3.When the prime minister positioned ended in 2013, the docket on Mau restoration which was domiciled was moved to the deputy presidents William Ruto’s office, what has he done to ensure that the programme of restoration and resettlement continued?

4. Shouldn’t the Deputy President come out and address the Nation on the matter? Why the silence?

5.The region’s leaders are in government, we have Ruto as the DP, Murkomen as Majority leader and many other leaders including their allies and Narok governor Samwel Tunai. why have they resorted to the public utterances when they can solve the situation at the government level?

6.Are some top leaders in the Rift Valley awaiting for a possible humanitarian crisis after the eviction to make selfish political capital on the matter?

7. The handshake between Raila and Uhuru has brought many visible changes in nyanza within less 2 years, while the handshake between Uhuru & Ruto has brought nothing visible in Rift Valley 8 years down the line, the Mau issues, the maize issues, the promised bypass has stalled the ultramodern referral hospital is nowhere.

As leaders from the region we ask that if there is eviction as part of the Mau Complex restoration, the matter should be done in a humane way and if possible, compensation and resettlement should be done because this are Kenyans that are going to be affected.

MP CHERANGANY.