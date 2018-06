By Anwar Sadat

Team Tanga Tanga should be fighting against unemployment, higher taxes, corruption, higher costs of living, lack of basic social amenities among other things.

I thought that is why they stole power! To transform the lives of Kenyans.

Why are they working hard to drag Jaduong’ into their mess and wars? They should not use Raila as scarecrow as they steal from the very people they should be fighting for like farmers.

This race is long!