How DP Ruto Plans To Undermine The Referendum From Within, Cause Disagreement on What/When To Amend

Embattled DP Ruto Surrenders To Raila, Joins Pro Referendum team, Undermine from Within

Embattled DP Ruto has changed tune, he now says he is fully behind prime minister Raila Odinga’s calls for referendum change. He called on the two sides of the pro referendum to meet and agree on what needs to be changed and the referendum question.

Those close to him revealed to this writer that DP Ruto is behind the Moses Kuria led ‘Punda Amechoka, Punguza Mzigo’ and he hopes to undermine the process from within. The two groups will take ages to agree on the referendum question and also the timing of the vote. That is now new frontier for DP to fight Raila.1qa

DP Ruto will also reach out to Church led organizations to back the Moses Kuria led gang of punguza mzigo.



One pundit Onyango Ochieng had this to say about the latest move by Ruto:

Ruto’s surprise move to support the referendum is the height of strategic wisdom. Guys, in his Book “33 strategies of War”, Robert Greene, calls it the Perfect-Economy Strategy, then goes ahead to ague that ” You must consider the hidden cost of war i.e time lost, political goodwill squandered and a bitter enemy bent on vengeance. It is therefore sometimes better to wait, and undermine your enemies covertly, rather than hitting them straight on”. However, there is a catch, how will he manage the ego clashes & ideological mishmash as he embarks on this political espionage of peeping into the ‘enemy’ camp to steal their tactical secrets, spy on their strategy and buy out prevaricators in the YES CAMP? This epileptic mission will need a lot of self-sacrifice, utmost patience and personal compromises that I highly doubt if the Sugoi gladiator can go all the way….simply put it, the YES camp will turn into another Tower of Babel. This is just the beginning of the greatest confusion on earth…

It is now obvious the DP has realised he was being boxed to a corner, by joining the pro referendum team, the DP has stolen the thunder and its no longer a big debate, he has literally killed the debate, the next phase will be the chaotic negotiations of what and when will be the referendum. The DP just opened his bucket of options and let the game begin. so far Raila 10 DP Ruto 0.