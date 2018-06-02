DP Ruto Suffered Big Blow, Linked to Maize Scandal, Humiliated At Jacaranda grounds, at Prayer Breakfast, In Meru..

By Dr Mukiri wa Githendu

Dear Kenyans, as someone one day said, one day in politics is such a long long time! Either way you look at it, the biggest political casualty this week was “huyu Kijana wa kutangatanga mitaani”! It was certainly a rebuke to his premature 2022 campaigns! And as if that was not enough, he and his lieutenant Governor Mike Sonko were warned, straight to their face, to quit disrespecting the HANDSHAKE! That was on Wednesday.

Then on Friday, the “kutangatanga” guy was forced to hug Kalonzo Musyoka at the National Day of Prayer! The message here was clear! This is your level! You do not play at the same league with Rt. Hon. Raila AMOLO Odinga so quit criticizing him in public. And Mark you, the National Prayer was all about the HANDSHAKE between the President and supreme leader Raila Odinga and how that should solve all our problems as a nation.

While that was going on, the 14 member Committee to implement the HANDSHAKE gets Gazetted as a National Task Force for Building Bridges with wide mandates to collect views and make recommendations for the way forward for this great nation!

Then on Friday the Status of Raila Odinga as one of the key players in the Jubilee Administration was completed by him being included in the protocol line up just below the President & Deputy!

I am enjoying the transformation of this country to a great United and cohesive country from the elections season time when we were talking of secession to many different republics! Let’s indeed learn to acknowledge our blessings as a nation!!

I also notice that the Task Force has less than one year to complete gathering data and make recommendations as to what steps needs to be taken to cement unity, cohesion and progress! Those who think that all their recommendations could be purely administrative are just being naive! But let’s cross that bridge when we get there! I for one would want to root for a public execution of corruption offenders and for reduction of the # of counties to about 14!

I also see no reason for the Senate duplicating the role of the National Assembly! I also see no reason why the Head of State cannot be allowed to pick his Chief Justice and judges as they do in America and most of the civilized world! Then I think 5 years term for elected officers is too short to complete notable projects! 7 years would make more sense as it is in most of the region!! TUKO PAMOJA!!!