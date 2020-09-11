DP Ruto successful Kisii trip confirms Hon Osoro is a force, reduced DG Maangi to village wag

There’s one thing I was to say about this photo!

This man with DP William Ruto on the rooftop of a V8 is the young South Mugirango MP Hon Sylvanus Osoro, I’d say that this young man is a political magician. He has been an MP for 3yrs and Ruto’s friend for not more than 2yrs but surprisingly he reduced the rest of Tanga Tanga point-men in Gusii to his own errand boys. This action of him riding with Ruto on the same vehicle inside Kisii CBD several Kilometres away from his Constituency is a very STRONG message which can’t be ignored politically!

Before Osoro we had the oversize man hanging on DP Ruto’s car as the right hand man. I know you don’t know him, he’s the dysfunctional Kisii Deputy Governor H E Joash Maangi. A man for a long time who not only FAILED terribly to organise for a single rally for the DP in Kisii town for the past 7 years but also failed to mobilize even himself look like a Ruto supporter for fear of the unknown!

DG Maangi is one politically senile human being who is so much unpopular even in his own village that he can’t address even a village baraza without being heckled telling him ‘genda onywome’ whichever that slogan means. This is despite being in politics for almost 30yrs, (he was in YK92 with Mathayo.) He’s the same man who was once slapped by one Kibagendi when they were fighting for 1million sent by Ruto for mobilization ahead of an upcoming rally few years back!

Funny enough is that the man hanging helplessly like a goon wants to succeed Super Governor James Ongwae as the Kisii Governor. It will be a tall order on him. It will be as hard as milking a crocodile if not kissing a python!

Well done Osoro lakini huku tutasukumana. Gusii is still ORANGE!



By Generali Osumo