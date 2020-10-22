DP Ruto’s hustler vs dynasties is a time bomb, radicalizing poor youth is dangerous, may lead to bloodshed

Photo: Interior CS Fred Matiangi

By Gordon Opiyo via Facebook

Lessons From the Nigerian Revolution –

This talk of Dynasties and Hustlers is extremely dangerous.

It may sound good for short term myopic politics.. But it is dangerous…

When someone talks about Dynasties he may mean Uhuru, Raila, Gideon Moi, Gideon Moi, Kalonzo, Joho…. But the masses are interpreting it as a class war -The poor vs the Rich…

Look at Nigeria… The hoodlums are attacking anyone whose crime is “not being poor”

Therin lies the Danger of this very divisive Dynasties and Hustler Narative…..

The real Dynasties in Nigeria led by mega rich Generals like Buhari, Obasanjo, Theophilus Danjuma and billionaires like Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, and Abdul Samad Rabiu live in Grand Forts protected by Battalions of heavily armed security, and rarely use Roads. They have Helipads and Airstrips in their homes…..

So who are being attacked… “Anyone who looks rich and” Dynastic ”

So in Bungoma, Gordon with his Third Hand Prado and few chicken and selling Rice may look like a” Dynasty” to the Boda Boda guys and Wheelbarrows Cult…. And if chaos start, they will burn down my Third Hand Prado….

Guys living in Greenspan, many of them struggling with Loans and Mortgages will be attacked by fellows from Kayole and Soweto since they are the “Dynasties”

Fellows living in Lang’ata will face the wrath of guys from Kibera because they are “Dynasties”

South B and Hazina fellows will be invaded by Mukuru guys because they are “Dynasties”.

In Kisumu, those living in Tom Mboya, Kenya Re, and Polyview will face the wrath of being “Dynasties”

The Matatu you have on loan from Equity will be burnt because you are “Dynasties”

Meanwhile Uhuru/Raila and their fellow real Dynasties will never be touched….

So, before you start spreading any false gospel of Hustler and Dynasties… Look at Nigeria… ..dp