By Jerome O

I hear the two brothers came to the airport, bade farewell to dignitaries who had come to see them off, as the pilot had already ignited the plane and engaged the gear

Uhuru boarded the plane, but even before the pilot disengaged the handbrake to let the plane glide in the runway, the president looked out and saw his brother, and decided they still needed more time together

He changed his mind and disembarked from the plane without informing anyone, they boarded a car with his brother and sped off, leaving the old Fokker doing what tractor mechanics here in Soy call idling

Their destination, unknown

If you thought Romeo and Juliet is the most captivating love story you have ever encountered then, this one of the handshake will suprise you

Good enough, all the skeptics of the handshake have now fully boarded the bandwagon, especially after a behemoth hungry enough to feed on the hyacinth covering the entire lake was commissioned, yesterday

It is impossible to cheer the opening up of Nam Lolwe for navigation, without praising the hands that pushed over this initiative and that is how popular the handshake has become

For those who may have forgotten, John Hanning Speke a British explorer, found my grandfather Adoyo swimming in the unpoluted waters of Nam Lolwe, but still went ahead to discover the water body, which he named Lake Victoria

Lastly, Kibaki’s tenure exited the country, especially the known opposition zones, in it’s formative stages. I remember at some point, Kenyans were voted the most optimistic people in the universe, but towards the end of his term a majority felt disillusioned by his government

Contrawise Uhuru’s tenure began with an all time low support especially from the traditional opposition zones, but he has tactfully worked his way into the hearts of many and possibly by the end of his term, those who really cried in the beginning, those who declined to vote in protest, would be the happiest lot

Such is the dynamism of Keyan poliTRICKS

Great evening my fellow hoof eaters!!