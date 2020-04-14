DP Ruto should grow balls and attack Uhuru or mama Ngina directly, stop yelling at Tuju and Murathe

Photo: Straight shooting Kabogo is one of trhe vocal Mt Kenya leaders who are skeptical of DP Ruto 2022 presidential run and the region’s support

By Jerome O

Barking up the wrong tree is an English idiomatic expression used to describe a situation where someone is blaming the wrong person/entity for their woes

This figurative illustration is based on a situation where a mongrel chases a prey that escapes up into a tree branch, but later leaps on to a second or even a third tree, but the T9 keeps barking below the initial tree

That’s the current situation with tangatanga

They are burying Tuju and Murathe in a barrage of insults, accusing the duo of frustrating the DP, whereas in real sense the man responsible for their benefactor’s woes, is actually Uhuru and not any Tuju or Murathe

They are barking up the wrong tree

If they had hairy tennis balls big enough to fill their palms, that’s if they had fangs strong enough to inject venom and subdue their prey, they would’ve all gathered below the right tree, for a very serious barking session

Otherwise, it appears they haven’t gathered courage sufficient to confront their real enemy, and they are still chasing shadows

Wahome Thuku adds:

So, DP Ruto wanted to kick off the political dust in the country after a self imposed break as Coronavirus scared Kenyans to death

But he was ashamed/embarrassed because since the war on Covid-19 started he took off leaving even his juniors with no leadership.

He had to get some way to readmit himself and cover the shame of betraying his country when it needed him most. What to do?

Call a presser with really nothing to say except repeat what was said mid March. He now gets his voice back.

Once we swallowed the hook, the engine to restarting politics starts to run.

Yesterday he flew from Nairobi to Sugoi (yes he did not need to cross the GSU border roadblocks in Limuru) to mind his farming.

Ofcourse in his status and position he has the free way in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi…

Covid-19 and it’s aftermath is not really a subject in his mind for now. It’s Jubilee party politics and the preparations for 2022. Wenye watabaki ndio watapiga kura.