DP Ruto should be a person of interest in the dams scandal, he knows alot !

By Onyango Ochieng jr

If William Ruto is 100% honest, God-fearing and true to his beliefs: Let him take all the evidence he has on the Aror and Kimwarer dam to the DCI to exonerate and exculpate Rotich. Ruto should be a person of interest in light of his comments on this issue. He seems to know alot that will be of great interest to this case. He has the key and password to unlocking this quagmire where the nation lost money equivalent to the National Budget of Armenia. Alternatively, he can apply to be enjoined in the case either as an interested party or a friend to the courts. Anything less will be a political HARA KIRI! Meanwhile, I was to pulverize Duale tonight, but I will do it tomorrow in light of the current devt in our public square. I am reliably informed that Rotich has already eaten supper of boiled beans served in a dam-type soup, just to remind him of the imaginary dam he built. He ate it with Ugali. He will wake up at 4am to a cup of GRUEL.