DP Ruto reduced to nothing, powerless! because of inciting ‘Kikuyus’ against Kenyatta family

By Kiberenge Jnr

President Uhuru’s Executive Order No 1 of 2109 has stocked political fires, emotions, tears to some and happiness to others in equal measure. The Executive Order means that the President has effectively terminated relations with his Deputy on matters development and governance. For starters, Executive Order means ‘something out of the norm’ simply put is, ‘something extra ordinary’. In early 2018, the President created the position of Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) via Executive Order No 1 of 2018 and appointed several election losers to the position, including Rachel Shebesh, Chris Obure, Ababu Namwamba among others.

The President’s Executive Order No 1 of 2019 has thrown the Ruto camp into a frenzy of night meetings, grumbling, murmuring and quietly demanding to know the Deputy President’s role in the new structure. In my previous posts, I had persistently indicated that William Ruto would be finished immediately after the 2017 elections. Indeed, time is bearing me witness.

That Dr Fred Okengo Matiangi (CBS) will be in charge of coordinating and supervising development projects as well as chairing cabinet development meetings is a very unprecedented

Shift of state power from a Deputy President to another individual. Ruto retains the title ‘Deputy President’ and all the previledges that go with that office because the constitution gives him security of tenure except in circumstances stated in Article 150(1)(a)(b)(i)(ii)(iii).

Ruto was too naïve if he didn’t see this coming. He was more naïve to imagine that Uhuru would support him for the Presidency in 2022. It doesn’t go that way. Uhuru pretended to be a lame duck President in his first term and Ruto mistook that as an opportunity of his unstoppable grand match to state house in 2022- a fatal mistake in Kenya politics. Along the way, Ruto made very serious-reckless blunders by utterances and actions. His utterance somewhere in Tharaka Nithi that ‘nitapita na mtu yeyote anasimama mbele yangu’ must have been taken very seriously by those in the corridors of power.



The most fatal mistake DP Ruto ventured into was an attempt to incite the kikuyu community against the Kenyatta family – very very dangerous and unforgivable sin in Kenya politics. The Kenyatta’s are aware that Ruto successfully incited that kalenjin community against the Moi family , relegating the retired President to near political oblivion and rendering him irrelevant in Rift Valley politics. There is no way Uhuru will sit pretty and watch Ruto doing the same to the Kenyatta family. He will be crushed without mercy and reduced to a spineless quisling pawn. Moi, Kibaki and Raila have never attempted that.Sun Tzu says in the Art of War ‘There are roads which ,must not be followed, armies which must not be besieged, positions which must not be contested, battles that must not be fought’.

Ruto will have two choices to make in the near future; either respects the orders, shut up, que and wait to be roasted from inside or ship out and be roasted form outside. The message being send to him is that there is no way he can become President out of the blues while there are people who have been waiting on the que for decades.NO WAY.

To the rag tag clique of tanga tanga key board warriors, my style of delivery may be unpalatable to you,but you will always agree with me at the end.

