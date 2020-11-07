DP Ruto’s nominee in BBI team Major Seii cries foul of strange provisions sneaked into report

Major (rtd) Seii made a sensational claims that some strange provisions hitherto never discussed, were at a later stage sneaked into the BBI draft of proposals

He was part of the team that midwifed the birth of the baby he is disowning

Strange as it may sound, he signed the document, making him another Sonko, whose tendency of appending signatures on documents they haven’t read is well documented

He is said to be a known tangatanga sympathiser, who was on his benefactor’s errand. Nothing wrong with that because even Mwangi, Wako, Haji and others were representing specific individuals, and may not enjoy the latitude to claim any bipartisanship

What’s interesting here is that tangatanga’s heart and soul, opposes not just the proposed changes in the constitution, but the entire initiative

The only thing they’re deficient of, are balls to categorically state that they oppose the proposed changes, instead of huming and hawing over the same issue, and employing clandestine means to sabotage it

That will help them effectively de-campaign the document, and employ their numbers, the same they keep bragging of, to tear it and throw it out, just to teach Kenyatta and his brother a political lesson

Fence sitting in politics can be costly. The major fear here is that jumping into the BBI bandwagon, to support it wholeheartedly, injures their pride is this is an initiative of a rival political camp

In other news, Seii may not be a staunch Ruto mujahideen as alleged. I remember before the 2013 elections, I attended an ODM function presided by Rayila at Kenmosa in Eldoret and his wife, Ambassador Tabitha Seii, made a scathing attack on Ruto, by then Uhuru’s running mate. He hurled unprtintable expletives at the current DP, much which were captured by vernacular radio stations

It is also possible that,like everyone else, the Seiis too changed or again the wife may have political views contrary to that of the husband, which is her constitutional right

