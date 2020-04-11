DP Ruto must decamp from Jubilee immediately, build own party to avoid embarrassment

Photo: Prof Mutahi Ngunyi one of the many political analysts who have advised Ruto to form his own political party.

By Jerome Ogola

Last year, during one of the many traffic gridlocks that has come to define Nakuru-Nairobi highway, one driver is said to have driven into the bushes following a footpath

Hundreds of other stranded motorists, followed him, in belief that he knew an alternative path to beat the jam. The man drove for several kilometers with a long convoy of motorists, in tow

The path led to his home. He opened the gate, got in, parked his car, closed the gate and went to eat ugali and sleep. The other motorists were shocked at the development

It took two days in reverse, to manoeuvre the muddy path, back to the main highway

That’s the folly of being led or driven by someome who isn’t headed to the same destination as you. You may share direction but not the destination

I am talking about the Ruto the DP. The earlier he disembarks from Jubilee, the better, for his presidential ambitions

Right now he is hiking a lift in a car owned and driven by Uhuru. The driver/owner has lately adopted a very fluctuating mood, much like that of a lactating bitch, to his restless passenger

It is foolhardy for the passenger to remain put, expecting to be driven and delivered to his intended destination, presidency, for this case

The earlier he disembarks from the bandwagon to establish his own car and path, the better. You cannot contest presidency in a political party, you aren’t fully in control of, if the recent history is anything to go by

That’s the sad reality. Folding up URP to join Jubilee was a miscalculation, but it isn’t too late to adopt another party

In any case, it is time to think twice, when a neighbour advises you to demolish your own house, so that you can put up with him, in his

Political parties in Kenya have their owners. ODM is Raila’s and Jubilee is Uhuru’s. ANC is Mudavadi’s and FORD-K is Wetangula’s. The others are visitors who are only accommodated on strict terms and conditions

Any thinking contrary to this is an hallucination

When acrobats like Moses Kuria proclaim, that they aren’t visitors in Jubilee as they own it, it is time to think about that naked mad man in town, who points to the tallest skyscraper, telling everyone it is his, when in reality, he cannot afford even a pair of trousers and he walks around with his one eyed anaconda dangling dangerously from a thick and unprunned Amazon

Why should we lie, even when we can day the truth?

Great afternoon my fellow Southerners!!