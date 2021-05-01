DP Ruto meeting Mt.Kenya MPs, tough demands set for him

By Wahome Thuku via FB

HAPPENING TODAY

Mt. Kenya region leaders allied to Tangatanga faction are at Sarova Mara in Narok County today to hold a consultative meeting with Deputy President William Ruto.

The main agenda is to negotiate for the regions key positions ahead of the 2022 elections, especially to secure the Deputy President position for one of them, as well as one of the Deputy Prime Minister position.

Sources have it that this is their irreducible minimum; two positions in the expanded executive or they walk out of Tangatanga.

Brings to what I have always told you that Rigathi Gachagua is quietly supporting BBI in the hope that as Mathira MP he will be appointed to one of these positions.

This happening as other Kenyans are at home lamenting over harsh economic times.

When Ruto tells you the conversation is now about Mama Mboga na mtu wa hurubaro, he is only fooling you. Behind the scenes at Maasai Mara game reserves he is busy winning and dining with Mt Kenya politicians discussing viti