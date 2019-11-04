DP Ruto, Mariga desperate with Kibra seat, will be trounced by Imran Okoth

By Abraham Mutai via fb

Important to note on #AnnWaiguru!

I just received word that Tangatanga team on the other side of town are quite angry that Anne Waiguru had to join Baba, Dr Alfred Mutua and other national leaders for their final call for the handshake candidate in Kibra by-election. Apparently Alikuwa anangojewa kwa rally ya Takataka But madam boss lady was no show. Instead she is seen entering the ODM rally below In style. She was even cheered as she arrived.

“By supporting Imran Okoth, Anne Waiguru has just shown that Kenyan democracy has come of age. You cannot follow a blind man to ditch just because of party loyalty”

“Those saying President Uhuru endorsed Mariga should show share the video or audio clip where he says so, or tell us when he’s going to campaign for him. Those propaganda photos mean nothing. Imran is the Handshake Candidate”

Haters are gusted that Dr Alfred Mutua has to be the one to lead the final call for the ODM handshake candidate in Kibra. It is what happens when you underestimate a leader for too long. Just like we have always underestimated Anne Waiguru for far too long. She is setting a stage as the spokesperson for Central Kenya.

Dr Alfred Mutua is the new hope to remove the thieves in government and a clean government.

Being close to the powers that be, let me speculate what is being mooted.

These photos below are saying so much that the public is yet to fathom.

#AnnWaiguru has the blessings of Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as the handshake partners to represent the central Kenya ahead of the launch of the BBI report. She has done well to entrench herself as a powerhouse and a candidate to beat from central Kenya. Her presence at Kibera today speaks volumes.

#DrAlfredMutua is the new mooted handshake partner from Ukambani. This is after Raila and Uhuru discarded Kalonzo Musyoka for his watermelon tendencies. Ukambani needs a strong leader who can be trusted. Someone who can actually get the confidence of the rest of the country and Dr Mutua fits the bill quite well. He has the endorsement of Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta.

Meanwhile on the other side of Kibera Tangatanga are all by themselves, with imported crowd from Kawangware shouting their lungs out… All by themselves as they push a wheelbarrow that can’t even talk.