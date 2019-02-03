Exposing DP Ruto’s Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi- Cartel per excellence?

By Jerome Ogola via FB

CITY LAWYER Ahmednassir Abdullahi is an interesting character

Recently, while passing by Wilson Airport, he made a stunning discovery. He saw a privately owned chopper at the facility and when he moved closer to conduct a chopper census in the hangars he was startled to learn that there were a total 93 privately owned chopper

He went gaga in a eureka moment, announcing to all and sundry that he had discovered corruption in Kenya. He went ahead to elaborate that the flying machines were indicators of corruption and the president should act immediately and decisively

Is the Grand Mullah being honest? No, anatupima bangi. Save for Kilimendi’s friend’s latest acquisition, on average, a chopper costs KES 300M or thereby

From sources as reliable as Forbes, the richest Kenyan is worth an estimated 4B US dollar and the country has more than 8000 billionaires

Why should anyone be shocked that the country has 93 choppers, when just one man can afford a dozen choppers?

For those with the memory of a warthog, Ahmednassir is the same counsel that represented IEBC in the 2013 presidential petition at a cost of more than KES 40M or two million shillings in a day

What can that be if not corruption?

He is corrupt to the core, but hidding behind legal fees. He reminds me of my good friend Mzee Kemei, who attempted to say “nyani haoni kundule” but ended up saying something terrible and unprintable

This is a classic case of a baboon laughing at the buttocks of it’s fellow baboon, while forgetting that it also has ugly red swellings behind it, for buttocks

Does anyone know what was his mission when he made this discovery? We can only speculate. He is the lawyer representing Weston, in a case the later is accused of sitting on grabbed public land, which initially belonged to KCAA

He was probably visiting the establishment in his capacity as it’s lawyer, to acquaint himself more about the facility, which is adjacent to the airport

In a nutshell he was participating in corruption when he alleged to have discovered that Kenya is indeed corrupt

Corruption in Kenya doesn’t require any form of survey. It happens everywhere everytime. It can be felt, smelt and seen. It can be perceived by all senses

Anyone who pretends to have learnt of its presence, from the high number of choppers, is simply being dishonest, or he is dedicatedly participating in the vice, a factor which greatly impairs his vision to see what’s happening around

Lastly, someone should tell the good lawyer that owning a chopper is not a crime, but stealing is. When these thieves steal, he defends them in court

You cannot arrest every fat man in the village, to investigate the rising number of raids on granaries. You look for the thief. Ama namna wangwana?

Great evening my fellow Southerners!!