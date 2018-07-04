DP Ruto Latest Headache; The Resurgent Raila Odinga- Global Icon !

By Onyinkwa Onyakundi

You will not read it on the government website, or in the Kenya Gazette, or in the Constitution, or anywhere else for that matter, but if you have eyes that see, ears that hear and a brain that works, you must have figured already by now that what we have in Kenya is nothing short of a coalition government. Na Simba ni wawili. Any Stray dog ~ or his puppies ~ you hear yelping from the side about ‘peink tarketed’, ‘kuridisha mkono’, ‘impeachment’ and such similar noises must be ignored because no ‘Chura noises’ have ever stopped a Bison, a Buffalo or any such other Bovine from quenching their thirst.

These two appear particularly thirsty to end theft, corruption, impunity and stupidity, and they sure will. Any talk of ‘cha mtema kuni’, ‘Madoadoa’, arrows or burning does not even qualify to be termed as threats because they cannot be actualized. At best, they are a ‘baby’s fart in a windstorm’. The Kenya Police Service is so adequately staffed and resourced that they have APCs, APs, Water Canons, GSUs, Dogs, Nyahunyos, Nairobi Business Community men, Njoras etc. And should they fail to contain the ‘Arrowers’, then we shall field the ‘Chinkororo’, ‘Baghdad Boys’, MRC, ‘China Squad’, ‘American Marines’, Kogalo Defense Forces, Kenya Defense Forces, AFC Leopards fans among several others.