DP Ruto lacks numbers, 1.8m Kalenjin votes can only compete Joho, Kalonzo not Musalia

By Dan Kuka

It is fact undeniable that Ruto is a front runner , Year 2022. However, known factors might derail his chances . The recent events since the advent of the handshake spell Ruto as an appendage to the system . By system, I mean the state and deep state .

Get me well, Presidents come and go but the state remains . If you aren’t in good graces of the state, then your effort remains to be in great doubt . That’s what befell Raila Odinga . He won in 2007 and has been winning since then . That’s what happens when the state labels you as dangerous .

I do write this as a William Ruto supporter and sympathizer, but at times it is always good to approach things with an open mind and truth.

It isn’t well for the DP . Look at RAOs numbers and those of Uhuru. Look at their communities !. A Kikuyu voter is an unreliable political robot , they vote for and with fear. Even a dawa ya mende merchant will vote with this persuasion “Mali Yetu tanyakuliwa na RUTO, he is corrupt, grabber name it and they will point ar the many Kikuyus who lost property in Rift Valley back 2007/2008 “.

My point is this, that Kenya has two antagonistic communities . The Kikuyu, Power Hungry 😋 and the LUO, Violent Oppositionists . If these two decide to share power, Wewe na Musalia Mta do?. Remember this fact, Numbers don’t lie . Uhuru on his own, has 6 Million, Raila Odinga has more figures . If Ruto with his 1.8 Million from Rift Valley can have courage to discount the endorsement of the two then you must take notice that he isn’t having good brains around him.

When Deputizing someone , you only thing to do. Push the agenda and the script of your Boss. The moment you allow your associates to publicly undermine and discount your boss, you lose his graces and waters get deeper and higher .