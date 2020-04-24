DP Ruto is suffering for disrespecting Raila, full of hatred and has petty useless advisors

By Gordon Opiyo

Politics should never have emotional attachments. You should never take some issues very seriously. You should never have permanent enemies.

That is why it is important to have advisors that are old enough to know this.

If you surround yourself with young, inexperienced fellows, you will miss the mark by far.

For instance, I personally hate Raila. I believe he is a buffoon, a corrupt warlord, who is extremely mean and selfish. I believe that he wants to have my Luo people as poor as hell, so that he continues to rule them.

But if I’m ever to get elected in Siaya, I have to swallow my pride, and sing baba. Not that I believe in him, but because that is the only practical way to get elected. Even if I am to get elected in another party, I can’t make it in Nyanzabwe if I keep insulting Raila.

I don’t like it, but that is the truth.

After the elections of 2017, Raila approached Ruto (Ruto confessed on live TV). He asked Ruto for an Alliance in order to kick out Uhuru…..

Ruto got emotional. He refused to seek wisdom from old men in Kalenjin land. He told him off.

Then Raila went to Uhuru….. And they say, the rest is history.

Ruto is being bludgeoned. He can not create any form of Alliance, because anyone he talks to is arrested.

If State Machinery turns against you, and you are in Government, you are finished. Completely finished.

Imagine an Alliance of Ruto, Raila, Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Weta against Uhuru…. Even with State Power, Uhuru would have been subdued.

But Ruto dismissed all of them, and banked on friendship with Uhuru….. And Uhuru rukad him. Clearly Ruto needs help but he first must stop creating unnecessary enemies, respect political growth process and should engage old experienced hands to build briedges.