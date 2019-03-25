DP Ruto is slowly losing it, by 2022 he will be a red hot unelectable lunatic

By James Oruko

Ruto seems to be losing it

The past weeks we have seen Ruto come out publicly, being more expressive and a bit more dramatic. From direct attacks at Raila, defending the dam scandal saga, direct attacks at dci. However, his blatant denial of deaths in turkana and subsequent threatening of chiefs was really unnecessary. He could have handled it a different way, as it wasn’t even necessary for him to talk about it.

Yesterday in mandera, his defence of jubilee record bordered on delusion. It’s time he realizes he is no longer jubilee. There is no jubilee anymore. There is a handshake government