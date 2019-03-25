Kenya Today

DP Ruto is slowly losing it, by 2022 he will be a red hot unelectable lunatic

By James Oruko

Ruto seems to be losing it

The past weeks we have seen Ruto come out publicly, being more expressive and a bit more dramatic. From direct attacks at Raila, defending the dam scandal saga, direct attacks at dci. However, his blatant denial of deaths in turkana and subsequent threatening of chiefs was really unnecessary. He could have handled it a different way, as it wasn’t even necessary for him to talk about it.

Yesterday in mandera, his defence of jubilee record bordered on delusion. It’s time he realizes he is no longer jubilee. There is no jubilee anymore. There is a handshake government

  • NNalbeit informally. He is defending the indefensible. You can’t defend jubilee failures in any way. He can no longer pretend to be a government spokesman while he isn’t in government. He is now an outsider, a reality he seems to deflecting. He should no longer depend on uhuru because clearly he isn’t charge of things. Other people make decisions for him. This is what is clearly frustrating Ruto. And he has no idea on how to go about it. That’s why the current missteps, I think he is on a learning curve. Maybe things will get worse or good for him in the coming months. But clearly he is an injured lion. The longer the wound stays, the longer he starves, the higher the chances of infection, the sooner he dies. How does he maneuver this difficult and life treating situation? There is no clear way. The cause of all this is uhuru himself, but the problem is he isn’t even aware of what he has caused. This is the inherent flaw of dealing with someone who isn’t in charge. He can be swayed to any direction like wind swaying trees to its direction.

