DP Ruto is overrated, there were no protests in Eldoret, Nakuru, Marakwet against removal of his allies from Senate

PHOTO: Jubilee party secretary general Raphael Tuju triggered the removal of Ruto allies from Senate leadership.
No demonstrations in Eldoret to protest the president’s move.
No chaos in Nakuru to show displeasure over the mistreatment of Ruto wing.
No maandamano in Mombasa over president Kenyatta betraying his deputy.
No burning tires in Narok and/or Mandera over president’s move to axe Ruto allies.
No violence in Kakamega to protest leadership changes in the Senate.
Central Kenya is as quiet as still waters.
It is business as usual in Nairobi cbd.
Ruto should forget the presidency and become a pastor.
By beheading DP Ruto allies from Senate leadership president Kenyatta has declared an open war.
The next on guillotine are DP allies in the National Assembly.
Then Cabinet reshuffle that will see Ruto stooges axed.
The president is going for Ruto’s jugular. Not even the war against COVID-19 pandemic will slow his momentum.
Prof Makau Mutua and I have been the most consistent Kenyans asking the president to castrate his deputy.
He is finally responding to the call of the Oracle.
That Mr Kenyatta has finally hit the road running to clip Mr Ruto’s wings isn’t the main issue here.
The question is, will the DP respond to the president’s incursion? How? When?
Are you see this?
You’ve seen DP Ruto flex his muscles through the courts using his surrogates.
The president must not give him space. Courts must not be allowed to police political parties.
Upto this end, the president must now be ruthless. He must introduce violence in dealing with Ruto and his allies.
The president has the all the instruments of state violence to unleash on Ruto orphans. Let him use them.
But before that, Senate speaker Ken Lusaka must be directed to effect changes in the senate leadership or face impeachment.
The NYS case against Murkomen should be revived. He must refund the millions he got from the heist.
As for DP Ruto, he is living in a glass house but has the audacity to throw stones. Presidency sio ya mama yake.
What the president must do is to divert money meant for DP Ruto’s office to fight COVID-19 pandemic.
Only money meant for salaries should be wired.
DP official residence at Karen needs renovations. Ruto should be asked to vacate it to allow necessary works to go on.
Then renovation work can take 3 years for all we care.
By Jim Bonnie via Facebook
Comments
Anonymous says
WAFANYE MAANDAMANO KWANI DP RUTO AMEFUTWA?.
cialis online ordering says
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell
to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab
inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
auswell life australia says
Hi exceptional website! Does running a blog similar to this require a great deal of work?
I’ve very little understanding of computer programming however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyways, if you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off topic nevertheless I just had to ask.
Thanks!
model rumah sederhana says
It’s an awesome paragraph for all the internet visitors; they will take benefit from it I am sure.
click here says
I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else encountering issues with
your site. It appears like some of the written text in your posts
are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know
if this is happening to them too? This could be a problem with my web
browser because I’ve had this happen before. Thanks
Willard says
Mү programmer iѕ trying tо convince me tо move to .net from PHP.
I һave alwayѕ disliked the idea because of the costs.
Ᏼut he’s tryiong none tһe leѕs. I’ve been uѕing Movable-type οn numerous websites
foｒ about a yｅaг and am worried about switching to another platform.
І haѵe heard very goоd things аbout blogengine.net.
Ιs tһere a way I can transfer ɑll my wordpress posts іnto іt?
Any help woᥙld Ƅe really appreciated!
ปั้มไลค์ says
Like!! I blog frequently and I really thank you for your content. The article has truly peaked my interest.
is kratom harmful says
Just want to say your article is as surprising. The
clearness in your put up is just excellent and i could suppose you’re an expert on this
subject. Well along with your permission allow me to take hold of your feed to stay up to date with drawing
close post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
pastillas para la disfuncion erectil sin efectos secundarios
ทิชชู่เปียกแอลกอฮอล์ says
These are actually great ideas in concerning blogging.
กรองหน้ากากอนามัย says
Thanks so much for the blog post.
Jim says
I will immediately clutch your rss feed as I can’t find
your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please permit me understand so that I could subscribe.
Thanks. I have been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made
good content as you did, the internet will be much more
useful than ever before. I am sure this post has
touched all the internet viewers, its really really good
post on building up new website. http://Nissan.com/