DP Ruto is overrated, there were no protests in Eldoret, Nakuru, Marakwet against removal of his allies from Senate

No demonstrations in Eldoret to protest the president’s move.

No chaos in Nakuru to show displeasure over the mistreatment of Ruto wing.

No maandamano in Mombasa over president Kenyatta betraying his deputy.

No burning tires in Narok and/or Mandera over president’s move to axe Ruto allies.

No violence in Kakamega to protest leadership changes in the Senate.

Central Kenya is as quiet as still waters.

It is business as usual in Nairobi cbd.

Ruto should forget the presidency and become a pastor.

By beheading DP Ruto allies from Senate leadership president Kenyatta has declared an open war.

The next on guillotine are DP allies in the National Assembly.

Then Cabinet reshuffle that will see Ruto stooges axed.

The president is going for Ruto’s jugular. Not even the war against COVID-19 pandemic will slow his momentum.

Prof Makau Mutua and I have been the most consistent Kenyans asking the president to castrate his deputy.

He is finally responding to the call of the Oracle.

That Mr Kenyatta has finally hit the road running to clip Mr Ruto’s wings isn’t the main issue here.

The question is, will the DP respond to the president’s incursion? How? When?

Are you see this?

You’ve seen DP Ruto flex his muscles through the courts using his surrogates.

The president must not give him space. Courts must not be allowed to police political parties.

Upto this end, the president must now be ruthless. He must introduce violence in dealing with Ruto and his allies.

The president has the all the instruments of state violence to unleash on Ruto orphans. Let him use them.

But before that, Senate speaker Ken Lusaka must be directed to effect changes in the senate leadership or face impeachment.

The NYS case against Murkomen should be revived. He must refund the millions he got from the heist.

As for DP Ruto, he is living in a glass house but has the audacity to throw stones. Presidency sio ya mama yake.

What the president must do is to divert money meant for DP Ruto’s office to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Only money meant for salaries should be wired.

DP official residence at Karen needs renovations. Ruto should be asked to vacate it to allow necessary works to go on.

Then renovation work can take 3 years for all we care.

By Jim Bonnie via Facebook