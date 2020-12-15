DP Ruto is our new Kibaki, will change Kenya- Hon. Sankok opines

By Hon. David Ole Sankok MP via fb

Without fear of contradiction, politics aside..

I know like I know, just like Kibaki, If William RUTO is given a chance,

This man can change this Nation.

1.~ Ruto warned Kenyans against 2010 constitution,

Asked for more time to look deeper into that constitution,

Raila as usual was interested in a contest,

Now instead of development ni debts tupu!

Waheshimiwa wamekua wengi kuliko raia.

2.~ The double intake you see in our University was Ruto brain child,

Raila had ordered Ruto to be transferred to a dead ministry of higher education during nusu mkate nusu mkeka government,

But reaching there he changed the narrative.



3.~ In the ministry of Agriculture,

He made fertilizer affordable to common mwananchi and that was the last time in Kenya farmers made real profits.

4.~ The Idea of having Dams in every county to preserve water was his,

But just to fight his political career Kimwarer and arror dam scandal was crafted..

No wonder to date not even a clerk in the ministry of Treasury have been charged!.

5.~ This man usually hold more than 10 meetings in a day while his peers and competitors are competing who will drink the expensive wine.

6.~ He has been called for a political contest which he can easily win,

But he has asked before having a contest lets reason together first!

Lets forget our political inclination and celebrate this man,

Not as a kalenjin but as a great son of our country Kenya.

#Nominee001

Mtoto wa Kenya Zawadi ya Mungu.