DP Ruto is most ungrateful person, he doesn’t respect those who made him; Moi, Raila, Uhuru

Photo: COTU sec gen Hon Francis Atwoli has asked DP Ruto to respect his seniors and those that offered him a platform to grow.

By Soyinka Lempaa

Ruto like preying mantis preys on his benefactors. When Kibaki almost jailed Ruto in 2008, Luos inhaled tear gas singing, ” No Ruto no cabinet”. Today Ruto calls Luos railway uprooters.

After Moi gave him a freehand to accumulate wealth including stolen, he calls Moi and his sons names. He calls Gideon an overgrown baby

Now he has commissioned some Mt Kenya MPs and bloggers to call Uhuru a drunkard (Wanjohi), he has no respect or appreciation yet it is him who saved him from the gallows of The International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands. Were it not for Uhuru and his large network of international friends, lobbyists and lawyers, DP Ruto would be rotting in Jail by now, remember the System had serious evidence against him, it is Uhuru who forced the Kibaki technocrats like utea Iringo and Kinuthi Mbugua not to appear at the ICC.

Ruto who was rehabilitated by Raila in 2003 after losing on his cabinet position that he was given by Moi, he now shamelessly calls Raila a Mganga. The church crier calls Jirongo names, yet he (Jirongo) is the one who bought him his first designer suit at Unmistakably Little Red !

It is even alleged that he disrespects his wife yet she has stuck with him through all the embarassing moments, ignore even the rumours of 32 kids as per Miguna expose.

I know his online Janjaweeds are waiting for this update, not to controvert the facts as stated but to call me names accusing me of talking about Ruto from morning to evening forgetting that Ruto eats my tax all the day .

They also defend him all day long and I have not accused them for defending Ruto all day and night. If any one politician does not want me to talk about them let them stop eating my tax! An ingnoramus would argue I am not the only one who pays tax. It’s my tax !

Nkt