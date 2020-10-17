DP Ruto is ideologically isolated, nobody else is donating garbage to the youth

Is there anyone else who is preaching the hustler fallacy? Without William Ruto, who else would carry it over? Who else can donate wheelbarrows, carwash pumps and roto tanks in the name of empowering some so called hustlers?…

Which politician will stand in a rally in Mt Kenya without Ruto and tell the crowd that “sisi mahustler abcd”? Have you ever heard Ndindi Nyoro addressing a public rally without WSR and using the phrase HustlerNation? In fact, which politician in TangaTanga believes in it or even understands what this Hustler crap is about?

YOU see, when Jesus started his gospel, he recruited 12 disciples. He then commissioned them and told them, “you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” The disciples recruited more apostles and more followers and the gospel spread.

Today, over 2000 years later, the gospel is being preached by a young CU student in Mahiga Girls High School in Nyeri.

IF the Hustler thing was an ideology, Ruto would not make it a one-man show. He would commission disciples to move it even in his absence. It would be burning without Ruto as the center piece. It would be organic, spreading in its own style and form.

If Ruto’s was not simply hoodwinking his followers, he would not be the only man donating wheelbarrows and hair driers. We would be seeing TangaTanga MCA’s cascading the narrative.

My brother Kiruga Thuku would be preaching HUSTER in Chinga Ward and independently donating wheelbarrows and carwash machines at Kariiki village, even if sourced directly from Karen.

That is not the case. The Kariiki youth must either come to Karen for the motorbikes or they wait for that day when Ruto will visit them. Because HUSTLER is Ruto’s brand and his personal way of displaying Gikuyu youths as beggars. That is why and how this is total hogwash.