DP Ruto is entangled with Uthamaki, he can’t lobby Kalenjin governors to buy hospital beds from Otieno

By Onyango Ochieng Jr.

Back to the recurring decimal; BED POLITICS.

Ruto’s WAR COUNCIL, like unproductive rats, are SEEMINGLY incapable of producing anything masterstroke- utterly unable!

I told you about key winning strategic ingredients the Chinese use to win a WAR(s) without fighting: GUILE, SURPRISE, and CONCEALMENT!

Any normal fool in town would have expected the overrated WAR COUNCIL to quickly advise Ruto to play greek PROMETHEUS by stealing the fire from this show and give it to dejected, dissuaded & discouraged MESHACK OTIENO.

How?

Think about Ruto lobbying ALL Kalenjin governors, and whipping them to buy the beds or at least 150 beds from Otieno to give him an economic lifeline; now that ODM is lackluster to lobby their Governors(or the governors are simply disinterested), and the govt long went into bed with those two notoriously-cheating, influence-peddling tenderpreneurs.

If Ruto were to do so, only dull-wits and unbending hypocrites will come back and accuse him of playing PR. But that is their business, Otieno needs to eat and feed his family. These deranged critics would not feed Otieno, but only badmouth him should his family die of hunger or his door get locked for rent arrears.

Currently, Otieno is broken- emotionally ripped-off. His God is his only hope in a nation where in MOST instance KNOW WHO overrides KNOW HOW.

Time has gone! Otieno is only being emotionally conned by some washed-out political brokers trying to revive their dead decaying political ambitions.

But why? Why would you choose to play games with the plight of a hardworking Otieno; a man who bends metals and survives that intense welding heat to put food on his table and provide for his family? Are we that wicked and Satan-loving!

Anyways, we can’t sit back and wait for Otieno to die of depression as a result of frustration is when we type R.I.P and wax lyrical of his greatness using Oxonian English & Shakespearean literature.

Legendary painter Van Gough was right when he painfully posited “they only discover your genius when you die”

Something must be done to OTIENO. Who does it doesn’t matter!

Those flamboyant ODM governors who excel at slinging mud at Ruto at every slightest opportunity; cant you use self- same speed to BUY these BEDS!

Otieno’s beds are cheap, practical, technologically superior, and literally at par with those beds, you love importing from foreign welders who might not have even gone to a school like Otieno or creatively innovate like him.