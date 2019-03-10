DP Ruto is angry with Raila for supporting war against corruption

By Phil Wesonga

Ruto’s beef with Raila a smokescreen and a red herring

On the anniversary of the Uhuru-Raila handshake DP Ruto launched a bizarre attack on the person of Raila.

Raila’s high treason crime according to Ruto is that the former PM called on the prosecution of the corrupt and that his party the ODM conducted its own in-house affairs and disciplined an errant member

Raila did not name those he deems as corrupt. He has a problem with Ruto reducing the theft from Sh21 billion to Sh70 billion, we all do. The DCI has not expressly accused Ruto or Murkomen and accused them on embezzling the Dam billions, yet the two have arrogated themselves the role of preempting investigations and defending the unknown thieves.

The multi-agency investigations team reports directly to Uhuru Kenyatta. It works under the President’s direction. Why can’t Ruto man-up and face Uhuru instead of antagonising an outsider like Raila?

Usually so full of himself, Ruto is not a member of ODM so how can he dictate to ODM how to conduct it’s own legal due process with its own members?

Ruto cannot purport to say ODM is frustrating women yet he has several outgrower children outside wedlock including one with a university student. The person abusing the institution of marriage and misusing women in a very dangerous way is DP Ruto.

Ruto can fly to Malindi with a group of hired MPs to feign solidarity with Aisha Jumwa, but he could not drive to Pangani Police Station to free Aisha when a during holy month of Ramadan, a fasting Aisha was arrested and incarcerated without charge by the brutal Jubilee police. Unless there is something else along the waistline region Ruto is receiving in secret from Aisha, it makes no sense.

If as Jubilee Deputy Party Leader he thinks Aisha Jumwa is so special, why cant he give him a direct Jubilee ticket so that she can vie? Why foam in the mouth and it is not the ODM that formulated the Political Parties Act that Aisha grossly violated?

Better still, if Aisha Jumwa thinks she is so popular in Malindi, why cant she contest as an independent instead and teach ODM a lesson?

The biggest irony here is Aisha Jumwa is strongly resisting and fighting not to be ejected from ODM. So if ODM is bad, why is the very lady fighting to stay in that party?

Kenyans must know, some MPs don’t win elections because they are competent. They win because of the ideologies, the popularity and the blessing of the party. And ODM is a mass movement that outlasted Ruto’s UDM and URP and is on course to outlast that tribal coalition known as Jubilee.