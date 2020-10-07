Exposed: DP Ruto is insecure despite spending millions in Mt Kenya region

By Andrew Muiga via FB

What will it take for William Ruto to be fully satisfied that he has won the hearts and minds of the people of Mt Kenya?

He has contributed to almost every church through numerous harambees and donations, delegations and delegations from the region have been visiting Karen like ever since, our youth have received wheelbarrows and sewing machines, he launched many government projects some time back, our people even recently killed each other in his name …….he is chocking us with his generosity. Will this ever come to an end or will he continue being insecure about the region up to the eve of 2022?

I wish a time will come when the Deputy President will ask to contribute for a school in Othaya and we will tell him a big NO, tell him Othaya is locked for him and it’s time for him to go hunt for votes in other regions.

We ones chased Kibaki away in my village when he came to campaign there, told him there was no need to waste his time and resources on us while our votes were assured.

This would be the gentlemanly thing for the people of Mt Kenya to do unless they are stringing William Ruto along in the spirit of not burying an Elephant with it’s tusks.

A leader should never be proud of donating a mkokoteni. Such an act should be done in secrecy just like donating underwear, especially if the leader understands that the recipient deserves better. It is called “charity wrapped in dignity”.

If a leader must donate a mkokoteni he must do it with a lot of apologies, shame and regrets on the understanding that he has failed the recipient in one way or another. He must not do it portraying himself as a savior.

But we are living in interesting times. Those who support the donations of mkokoteni under zooming cameras are the same people who complain that graduates are unclogging blocked drainage.

Comments

Paul Kamande: This one is a very nice one, you can never get enough of it. When will Ruto be satisfied? Akikaukiwa kwingine kwoote he still wants to go and take a show of might to central Kenya? Be careful that you are not burried without your tusk.

Kuria Wa Wainaina: If the mountain is locked as Ringa-thi, Ndende, Loya Muthoni and Ishungwa would want everyone to believe; why can’t they advise William to now go and campaign and donate to other people?