The authors of Kenya’s constitution placed a deputy president very close to power, yet very far from power

His core mandate is to sit around and wait for the president to kick the bucket or his office becomes vacant for reasons of impeachment or incapacitation

If that happens, he automatically takes over the throne for the remainder of the term. That is how close to to presidency a DP is

If the president refuses to die, then the DPs power depends on the moods of his boss. This is in relation to what roles the president delegates to him

Incase they aren’t in good relationship, the president will make him a cosmetic DP with no role, not even that of his errand boy

He will enjoy the trapping that come with that office, but without any substantial powers in running the affairs of the government

For Matiang’i’s case, the constitution only provides the skeleton for the structures but the day to day running of the the government is determined by the serving president

The president can retain the DP for purpose of the constitution, but ignore him in managing the government

In the dying days of Moi’s regime, we use to hear that Prof Kamar, then serving as principal of Chepkoilel Campus of Moi University was more powerful than the cabinet minister for education

It is the same tactics that Uhuru seems to be employing, giving Matiang’i sweeping powers, the same that elevate him above other cabinet ministers, a position that undermines the position of the DP

Matiang’i new roles could easily be delegated to the DP without offending any law and given for a fact that the current occupant of the office, is aggressive he can easily discharge the duties without strain and so the new structures are purely political

The DP is a creature of the new constitution. Her predecessor, the VP was even more punishing, if the history of the occupants is anything to go by

Saitoti, a University of Warwick trained professor of mathematics, was reduced to clapping for Moi, a semi illiterate goat herder, then serving as president, for a whole 14 years, waiting to become president, only for the good old Moi to rush to Gatundu to emerge with Uhuru from nowhere, as his prefered successor

Had Moi died in power, Saitoti’s story would’ve changed,even if the constitution then, only provided for a temporary incumbency, of 90 days for a election to be held

If I am DP, I’d really wish and pray to Wanyonyi, that the president dies, because even if I don’t wish him death he will still die sometime, but it is important if he dies while in office to at least create a vacancy

If he doesn’t presidency for his DPs is mostly accessed via Viusasa.

