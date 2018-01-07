EXPOSED: DP Ruto FIRES WARNING SHOTS To Mt Kenya Mafia, Declares Total War On Aristocrats

By Arap Doyo NL

The aristocrats are out to ensure power is not transferred to an “outsider”.

They will do anything at their disposal to “tame” WSR. But let it not be forgotten WSR is not any other son of a peasant.

Ruto is not a Mudavadi who watched as the cookie was grabbed from his mouth. Neither is he Kalonzo, who waits for the political equation to favour him to act. Neither is he Wetangula who’s slapped mercilessly by a wife he paid dowry for nor the late George Saitoti to be eliminated months to the general elections after he declares his interest to run for the top seat.

He isn’t Gedion Moi who depends on his family’s legacy/fortunes to build a political future. Neither is he, Raila Odinga who gives too much damn about legacy issues and the western powers opinions to make a tangible power move.

Ruto is Ruto. Self made. A moran. Politically Bold and an underdog who fights ruthlessly sparing none. All eyes on the prize. Without compromise.

He is calculative and a shrewd political schemer. His networks run deep within the establishment. A student of Sun Tzu, Napoleon Hill and Machiavelli, the end to him always justifies the means. In his short term at the helm, he has already built a campaign war-chest ready for 2022. Game on.

A mobilizer par excellence, Ruto all along knew it wouldn’t be an easy ride. Betrayal is part and parcel of succession politics especially one that has the political status quo as a core player; A formation that desperately wants to consolidate, concentrate and hold onto power.

And it did not began with the recent cabinet appointments and state offices reshuffle. No. It began immediately after 2013 where a systematic onslaught on Ruto’s character was hatched. The intelligence system could leak each and every Ruto dealing to the mainstream, dynasty controlled media with an objective of tainting him as the worst scum on earth.

Corrupt more than those who have controlled Kenya’s economy since 1963. Corrupt than the Murang’a group that control’s Kenya’s blue chip economy. A land grabber bigger than Moi minions and Kenyatta families who own millions of hectares. The smear campaign worked to a great extent but never slowed down Ruto.

The same system eliminated Jacob Juma for the same reasons. Paint Ruto as a murderer. Which politician kills a key businessman who keeps shouting at the top of the voice, he will be killed by him? And after a month when the claim is made, knowing very well it shall be a big blunder to his political calculations to make inroads in Western Kenya? C’mon Ruto is not that daft.

The same system all along supported Isaac Ruto’s, Alfred Keter’s and Gideon Moi’s onslaught on WSR with a view of containing him while at the same time fighting to wrestle his firm grip on the rift.

Well, in politics nothing is a guarantee. Even your wife abandons you for a rival. There’s never certainty.

Let no one be deluded though that Ruto will sit and watch as the cookie crumbles. He shall salvage it. To the last drop of his blood. And he is aware of all the machinations. The WSR brand of politics is not about to fade away. It just got started.It shall be interesting to watch. Grab your popcorn people!