DP Ruto’s executive blogger Ahmednassir Abdullahi destroys COTU boss on Citizen TV’s JK Live

Word doing rounds on the backstreets of posh Karen estate is that Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullah is a paid blogger for William Ruto, all his tweets are sponsored and any good ethics professor out there should advice the arrogant yet incoherent Ahmednassir to disclose or at least acknowledge that his tweets are sponsored.

Now, in yesterday’s show, Ahmed was cool, relaxed and did his best, he dropped deadly bombshells targeting President Uhuru, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and he also did one serious hard tackle on Mzee Francis Atwoli.

Some of Ahmednassir key quotes on JK Live yesterday include:

Ahmednasir Abdullahi:

I think it’s high time the President told Kenyans what is going on between him and his Deputy.

“Some of the things the President is doing with the opposition, with Raila, are completely against the constitution; it’s actually a complete breach of the constitution…”

“In a presidential system like Kenya’s, the president cannot share executive authority with members from another political party” –

“What advice can Atwoli give the President? Atwoli is barely literate… What advice can he give to a President?… maybe crack jokes or throw telephones…” –

Ahmednasir Abdullahi on BBI:

“It’s completely unnecessary, it is a game show played by the President and honourable Raila…”

“I think it is hypocritical to say that Baba is coming to save Jubilee. Baba’s history is very clear; he never comes to save a party…” – Ahmednasir Abdullahi #JKLive

“In so far as this virus is concern we are in God’s hands, I do not think the government is doing much…” – Ahmednasir Abdullahi #JKLive

“The Supreme Court of Kenya as it is today is not worth my time or the time of any decent person…” – Ahmednasir Abdullahi #JKLive

“The Supreme Court of Kenya in the last five years has become the most useless court in the country, it has betrayed the hopes of Kenya…” – Ahmednasir Abdullahi #JKLive