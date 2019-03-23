DP Ruto dogs Raila to Northern Frontier Counties, Moses Kuria joins Baba in Wajir

Two of the 2022 presidential frontrunners spent their day today in the northern frontiers of Kenya, Mandera and Wajir Counties respectively.

Dr. William Kipchirchir samoei arap Ruto was in Mandera county assisting in distribution of relief food, a scourge currently afflicting the region.

Raila Odinga was in wajir county for a political rally and lifting people hands endorsing candidates for various political seats in the county. A norm associated with him since the advent of multiparty democracy in kenya





Over to you the voter….